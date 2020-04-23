Editor’s Letter: We’re always here for you...now please help support our journalism

The Welwyn Hatfield Times is #ThereWithYou during the coronavirus crisis. Archant

Since 1928, the Welwyn Hatfield Times has been there with you.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Right now we reach more of you in print and via digital than we ever have before.

But now more than ever, our work to inform and entertain you is in danger - and we need your help to build a sustainable future for our title.

Over the years we’ll have made you think, made you smile, made you angry, made you proud of where we live.

We’re known for our campaigning, whether for better facilities – including a successful bid for a superhospital in Hatfield which was controversially overturned by the government - or to preserve the heritage of our area.

We’ve been forthright in giving you our views of traffic and transport schemes, regeneration plans and the changing face of business in our area.

You may also want to watch:

In 1999 we helped set up the Willow Foundation, now renamed Willow, with former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson and his wife Megs in memory of their daughter Anne, a community nursing sister who died of cancer aged 31.

Today, with journalism already under pressure and coronavirus making finances even tighter, more and more communities are no longer represented by a local newspaper. Corruption goes unpunished. Bad decisions go unchecked. Fake news spreads uncorrected on social media.

To stop that happening in our region, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

I believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to our future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our region.

Thank you

Anne Suslak, Editor