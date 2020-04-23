Advanced search

Editor’s Letter: We’re always here for you...now please help support our journalism

PUBLISHED: 16:11 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 23 April 2020

The Welwyn Hatfield Times is #ThereWithYou during the coronavirus crisis.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times is #ThereWithYou during the coronavirus crisis.

Archant

Since 1928, the Welwyn Hatfield Times has been there with you.

Right now we reach more of you in print and via digital than we ever have before.

But now more than ever, our work to inform and entertain you is in danger - and we need your help to build a sustainable future for our title.

Over the years we’ll have made you think, made you smile, made you angry, made you proud of where we live.

We’re known for our campaigning, whether for better facilities – including a successful bid for a superhospital in Hatfield which was controversially overturned by the government - or to preserve the heritage of our area.

We’ve been forthright in giving you our views of traffic and transport schemes, regeneration plans and the changing face of business in our area.

In 1999 we helped set up the Willow Foundation, now renamed Willow, with former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson and his wife Megs in memory of their daughter Anne, a community nursing sister who died of cancer aged 31.

Today, with journalism already under pressure and coronavirus making finances even tighter, more and more communities are no longer represented by a local newspaper. Corruption goes unpunished. Bad decisions go unchecked. Fake news spreads uncorrected on social media.

To stop that happening in our region, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

I believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to our future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our region.

Thank you

Anne Suslak, Editor

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Armed police and dogs attend alleged vehicle theft in Welwyn Garden City

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.

Hatfield couple found dead after concern for welfare reports

Police attended the scene at Stockbreach Road in Hatfield.

Arrest made after cyclist sustains serious injuries in Hatfield crash

The A414 was closed in both directions by police following the serious collision in Hatfield. Picture: Casey Alexander

Cyclist dies after A414 crash near Hatfield House

The cyclist died at the scene of the A414 crash near Hatfield House.

Welham Green artist and Hatfield gardener create tributes for NHS staff

Images made for NHS staff by Lorna Johnson and Matt Smith. Picture: Lorna Johnson/ Gary Perlmutter.

