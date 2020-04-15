Advanced search

Why we’re asking for your support to build a sustainable future for the Welwyn Hatfield Times

PUBLISHED: 15:49 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 15 April 2020

The Welwyn Hatfield Times is appealing for support to help us continue our work.

Now more than ever, local journalism matters.

In addition to holding public services to account, or bringing you the latest news from our high streets, our courts and our sports teams, our staff are now working round the clock to provide you with the latest, fact-checked information on our region’s fight against coronavirus.

And now more than ever, we need your help to build a sustainable future for trusted local news.

Our reporting costs money, and so does providing our communities with the news for free on our websites. You will already know about the tough times facing local newspapers across the world and the situation has hardly been improved by recent events.

So to help us keep doing what we do and help keep you informed, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work.

You’ll be invited to do so next time you visit us. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

I’m proud of our community and proud of what we do for it. I strongly believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to its future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our region.

Thank you

Anne Suslak

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Members worried over lack of maintenance at Welwyn Garden City-based golf course

Panshanger Golf Complex

Hatfield school pleads for donations as families struggle home schooling with no internet

Some of the pupils are still being taught at the school. Picture: St Philip Howard Catholic Primary School

Proposals submitted to turn former North Mymms Indian takeaway into housing

The former Waterend Spice takeaway and restaurant has been vacant for six months. Picture: Google Street View,

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Thank you for your care: Our tribute to NHS staff and carers in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

NHS staff, carers and key workers were featured in the Welwyn Hatfield Times to thank them for their hard work. Pictures: Supplied

