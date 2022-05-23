Welwyn Garden City gym raises £1,000 to support Ukraine appeal

CrossFit members at The Training Zone went head-to-head to raise money for Ukraine. - Credit: The Training Zone

A gym in Welwyn Garden City has raised more than £1,000 to support Ukraine after pitting members against each other in a gruelling fitness challenge.

The Training Zone in Swallow Lane saw CrossFit members get together on Saturday, May 14, spending the morning testing their fitness and raising money for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Humanitarian Appeal for Ukraine.

Twenty-four teams of two were put through three gruelling fitness workouts which tested strength, cardiovascular endurance, power output and gymnastics.

The three best male and female teams took part in a final workout which included assault bikes, front squats, pull ups, and thrusters.

Members have raised more than £1,000 to support the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Humanitarian Appeal for Ukraine. - Credit: The Training Zone

“Putting on events like this create such a great atmosphere for people to thrive and do things they never imagined they could do,” said The Training Zone co-owner Alex Clementson.

“The teams were so supportive of each other and it was amazing to see. The day brought our wonderful growing community together, and to do it all for a great cause was something for everyone to get behind.”

“Having only been open for four months, to be able to put on a day like this for our members, was an incredible experience, and the community that we have created provides a great platform to give back and raise awareness of charitable causes,” added co-owner Matt Clementson.

“We cannot wait until the next competition towards the end of the year.”

The Training Zone is run by the Hertfordshire-born Clementson brother, who opened up the gym near the former Shredded Wheat factory four months ago.

The gym offers a range of classes, with Matt keen to help people achieve their fitness goals.

“As trainers with experience locally and elsewhere we are dedicated to coaching people in our community-focused gym to meet their fitness goals in 2022,” he told the Welwyn Hatfield Times back in January.

“The Training Zone offers a range of classes using a variety of equipment and bodyweight functional movements and includes TTZ CrossFit, high intensity interval training and bootcamps and more.

“We want to be a friendly hub for physical and mental self-improvement.”

To donate to The Training Zone’s Ukraine fundraiser, click here