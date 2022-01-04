New state-of-the-art gym set to open in Welwyn Garden City

The Training Zone will open its doors on January 10. - Credit: The Training Zone

A new gym is set to open in Welwyn Garden City later this month, much to the excitement of its owners.

The Training Zone in Swallow Lane – near the Shredded Wheat Factory – will welcome fitness fanatics for the first time on January 10, with plenty for gym goers to look forward too.

The brand new, state-of-the-art, modern facility comprises a 3,000sqft gym with brand new equipment and racks, ventilation, air conditioning, heating, showers and toilets.

The Training Zone is run by Hertfordshire-born brothers Alex and Matt Clementson, who have chosen Welwyn Garden City to realise their long-held ambition to run their own community class-based CrossFit and fitness gym.

Classes, including CrossFit and bootcamp, will run from Monday to Saturday. - Credit: The Training Zone

Explaining more about the gym and what they hope to achieve, Matt said: “As trainers with experience locally and elsewhere we are dedicated to coaching people in our community-focused gym to meet their fitness goals in 2022.

“The Training Zone offers a range of classes using a variety of equipment and bodyweight functional movements and includes TTZ CrossFit, high intensity interval training and bootcamps and more.

“We want to be a friendly hub for physical and mental self-improvement.

“We also have a café in the welcoming reception area and look forward to meeting new members from January 10. Why not come and take a look or get in contact for a trial.”

The Training Zone is run by brothers Alex and Matt Clementson. - Credit: The Training Zone

Classes at The Training Zone, which include CrossFit, bootcamps and open gym, will run from Monday to Saturday, starting at 6.30am and taking place throughout the day, with the final sessions ending at 8.10pm.

You can secure your membership now, with a number of different packages available to suit your gym needs.

Alex is hoping these can help people reach their fitness goals, adding: "The Training Zone is committed to being a fun, welcoming and safe environment for all where we support and challenge members every day in the pursuit of health and wellness, emphasising a passion for fitness, ambition to reach goals and making friends within our community.”

To find out more about The Training Zone, visit www.thetrainingzoneuk.com.