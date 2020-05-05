Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City consultant raises £800 for NHS with ‘The Train Blog’

PUBLISHED: 10:22 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:43 05 May 2020

Welwyn Garden City's Ted Smith has penned and self-published 'The Train Blog', which has raised £800 for NHS Charities Together in its first week after launching. Picture: Ted Smith

Welwyn Garden City's Ted Smith has penned and self-published 'The Train Blog', which has raised £800 for NHS Charities Together in its first week after launching. Picture: Ted Smith

A Welwyn Garden City-based consultant has turned his hand to writing amid the coronavirus lockdown, and will be donating the money raised from self-publishing to NHS Charities Together.

Ted Smith’s ‘The Train Blog’ – which explores his experiences commuting into London – has already raised £800 for the charity in the first week.

Ted’s work as a consultant had dried up amid the current lockdown conditions, which meant he had time to turn his exisiting blog into a book.

He said: “I quickly got bored with gardening, and decided to convert my blog musings into a book. It wasn’t as easy as suggested, but has had a great response so far.”

‘The Train Blog, Odd and Weird People Watching’ is published by Amazon and Kindle. It has 17 five star reviews to date, and is giving people a chance to reminisce and laugh about the old days.

Inspired by the success of the launch, Ted has already started work on ‘The Covid Blog’.

