Welwyn Garden City consultant raises £800 for NHS with ‘The Train Blog’
PUBLISHED: 10:22 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:43 05 May 2020
A Welwyn Garden City-based consultant has turned his hand to writing amid the coronavirus lockdown, and will be donating the money raised from self-publishing to NHS Charities Together.
Ted Smith’s ‘The Train Blog’ – which explores his experiences commuting into London – has already raised £800 for the charity in the first week.
Ted’s work as a consultant had dried up amid the current lockdown conditions, which meant he had time to turn his exisiting blog into a book.
He said: “I quickly got bored with gardening, and decided to convert my blog musings into a book. It wasn’t as easy as suggested, but has had a great response so far.”
‘The Train Blog, Odd and Weird People Watching’ is published by Amazon and Kindle. It has 17 five star reviews to date, and is giving people a chance to reminisce and laugh about the old days.
Inspired by the success of the launch, Ted has already started work on ‘The Covid Blog’.
