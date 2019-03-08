APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE LICENSING ACT 2003

We The National Game Fair Ltd of Winchester Court, 1 Forum Place, Fiddlebridge Lane, Hatfield, AL10 ORN applied to the Licensing Authority, Welwyn Hatfield Council, on May 16th 2019, for two Premises Licences: Zone 5 (Enclosure Area) and Zone 10 (Delivita Restaurant and Snooty Fox Bar). For The Game Fair, Hatfield House Showground, Hatfield, Hertfordshire, AL9 5NQ with these proposed relevant licensable activities.

ZONE 5: The Sale of Alcohol On and Off the Premises from 06.30 to 23.00 on July 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th and 28th 2019. The Provision of Regulated Entertainment, to include Live Music and Recorded Music 06.30 to 23.00, on July 25th, 26th, 27th and 28th 2019. This is to accompany the provision of catering and drinks service. It is not for a concert.

ZONE 10: The Sale of Alcohol On and Off the Premises from 08.00 to 23.00 on July 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th and 28th 2019. The Provision of Regulated Entertainment, to include Live Music and Recorded Music 08.00 to 23.00, on July 25th, 26th, 27th and 28th 2019. This is to accompany the provision of catering and drinks service. It is not for a concert.

If you wish to object to this application, you must write to The Licencing Authority Welwyn Hatfield Council, Licensing Office, Campus East, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, AL8 6AE. Your representation must be received by June 13th 2019. You may inspect the application at the Licensing Authority address above between the hours of 09.00 and 17.00 Monday to Friday or on the website www.welhat.gov. uk.

Representations shall be made in writing. It is an offence for anyone knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with a Licencing Application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000.