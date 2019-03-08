Advanced search

Curious about Invisalign? Here's the lowdown

PUBLISHED: 14:46 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 20 June 2019

Invisalign is a popular alternative to traditional braces. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Invisalign is a popular alternative to traditional braces. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Antonio Diaz

Invisalign is one of the most popular types of cosmetic dentistry. We speak to Experdental about Invisalign and the other dental services they provide.

The average length of an Invisalign treatment is three months to 12 months. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.The average length of an Invisalign treatment is three months to 12 months. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Cosmetic dentistry is becoming increasingly popular. Many people want to improve the appearance of their teeth to feel more confident. Invisalign is a discreet way to do so. It can not only straighten teeth but also improve the look of teeth that are crowded, have underbite, over bite, open bite, or crossbite, or teeth that have distinctive gaps in.

Experdental is a dentist based in Hertfordshire. There are three clinics, two are based in Hatfield and the third is based in Cheshunt. Dr.Vishal Patel talks about their general dentistry services, as well as the cosmetic dentistry they specialise in, such as Invisalign, veneers and teeth whitening.

Invisalign trays are designed to be worn in a particular order so that they gradually shift your teeth. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.Invisalign trays are designed to be worn in a particular order so that they gradually shift your teeth. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

How does Invisalign work?

The Invisalign process works by using a selection of plastic trays to push your teeth into a better alignment. You change to a new tray every week and the sets are designed to be worn in a particular order so that they gradually shift your teeth. Once you have completed the trays you have, you'll have a review appointment where you will receive the next set. Dr.Vishal Patel, a dentist at Experdental said: "Invisalign is the world's most advanced clear aligner system that straightens teeth discreetly."

Dr.Patel went on to say: "We have a 3D iTero Teeth Scanner so your treatment can be carried out without the need for impressions and you can see what the finished result will look like in minutes. We can email the scan to you so you can check it at home and discuss with friends and family before deciding whether you want to go ahead with the treatment." There are five stages to the Invisalign process at Experdental. You can read about the five stage process here.

How long does an Invisalign course take?

The length of time a course takes can vary greatly from one person to another; however, you will begin to notice results after a couple of weeks. Dr.Vishal Patel from Experdental said: "The average length of treatment is three months to 12 months, depending on the severity of the crowding of the patient's teeth."

Is Invisalign painful?

You may also want to watch:

When you begin a new set of trays you may feel some tightness and slight discomfort, but this should only last for a few days. Experdental say: "Invisalign is no more uncomfortable than traditional metal braces."

What are the benefits of Invisalign, compared to traditional braces?

Invisalign is a popular alternative to traditional braces. Designed to be near-invisible; they're made from clear plastic so they are more subtle than metal braces. They need to be removed before eating and drinking liquids other than water, so this means Invisalign tends to be more hygienic and therefore unlikely to cause tooth discolouration. At Experdental you will be able to see your virtual results before you start; meaning you can be assured your teeth will turn out as you anticipated.

How much does Invisalign cost?

Typically, Invisalign is slightly more expensive than traditional metal braces. Experdental are Diamond Providers of Invisalign. They offer a couple of payment options to suit different budgets, including the option of 10 months interest-free credit. You can choose between paying for your treatment monthly and a one-off payment of the amount in full. More details on this can be found here.

What happens after I've completed the Invisalign treatment?

After you've worn each set of trays for the recommended amount of time you will no longer need to wear them. However, it's advised that you wear retainers during the night, or have a hidden fixed wire placed behind the teeth; otherwise you may find they don't stay in position.

Experdental

Experdental is proud to say they are a brilliant option whether you want to subtly enhance your teeth or completely change their appearance. They like to ensure there is a friendly, relaxed atmosphere in their surgeries and are dedicated to creating a pleasant experience for all of their patients. Experdental's branches offer both NHS and private dentistry. They offer a free consultation, with no obligation to proceed with a treatment. If you quote 'WhiteInvisalign2019' you will receive free teeth whitening after completing the Invisalign treatment, worth £400.

You can find out more about the treatments Experdental provide via their website experdental.com/ or by calling 01707 266731.

