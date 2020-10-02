Chance to win £100 and contribute to Howard Centre lockdown themed art installation

The Howard Centre and Digswell Arts Trust have launched a community art project and are inviting for people to submit contributions for a chance to have their work featured and win a £100 gift voucher.

Children and adults across Welwyn Garden City are invited to show their creativity and submit a drawing that sums up how their time in lockdown has been spent.

It could be a picture of the family spending quality time together, a depiction of support for key workers or even kitchen chaos following a mammoth baking session.

For the last six months, households across the country have become whole worlds for many, taking this as inspiration The Howard Centre has enlisted the talents of Digswell Arts Trust artist Muna Zuberi to create a new take on her ‘Hive’ artwork, which bears a honeycomb design.

A selection of entries will then be featured in the Hive installation, with each honeycomb cell representing one household.

It will be displayed in the window of the unit next to Claire’s in the North Mall of the shopping centre until the end of October.

One lucky entrant will scoop a £100 voucher of their choice to spend at a Howard Centre retailer, with two runners-up to receive £50 each.

Carley Beck, centre manager at The Howard Centre, said: “The way in which the pandemic has impacted us all has been challenging on many levels but throughout these difficult times, Welwyn Garden City’s fantastic community spirit has shown us once again how strong, inspiring and resilient its people are.

“The shopping centre and Digswell Arts Trust wanted to highlight stories from the local area in a way that offers reflection time, discovery and embracing of similarities and differences and to also hopefully bring smiles of recognition.”

Artist Muna Zuberi, who specialises in glass to create appliques, drawings, paintings and architectural stained glass, said of the project: “The pandemic has been a great trial for Welwyn, the country and the whole world - but one positive aspect to come out of it, has been of communities pulling together and supporting each other.

“When I made the original ‘Hive’ drawing, I thought about how each and every one of us will play our part in defeating the virus. We might be divided in the sense that we cannot interact as we have done in the past, but we are still supporting one another,”

To enter, simply visit The Howard Centre website at www.howardcentre.co.uk and send in a drawing either on a piece of paper or on the downloadable template.