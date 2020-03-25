Coronavirus: Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre and Hatfield’s Galleria close

Two shopping malls in WGC and Hatfield have closed their doors for the time being, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Both the Howard Centre and The Galleria took the decision yesterday after the Prime Minister’s announcement to stay at home for non-essential reasons.

The Galleria said it would still stay in touch online, “and hopefully bring you some joy and light-relief in the difficult months ahead.

“A number of our restaurants and stores will still be operating online, so please do visit their websites where they will be able to fulfil online orders.

“We look forward to welcoming you back to The Galleria just as soon as it is safe to do so. Stay safe, stay home if you can, and look after each other.” The Howard Centre also closed it doors but access to essential goods and services remains open including from Boots, M&S (Foodhall only), Barclays and Grape Tree.

If you are travelling to The Howard Centre to visit one of its essential stores please check with them directly to ensure they are open before you leave home.

