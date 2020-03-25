Advanced search

Coronavirus: Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre and Hatfield’s Galleria close

PUBLISHED: 08:36 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:40 25 March 2020

The Galleria in Hatfield and the Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City have closed. Picture: Google Street View/Danny Loo.

Two shopping malls in WGC and Hatfield have closed their doors for the time being, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Howard Centre. Picture: DANNY LOOThe Howard Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Both the Howard Centre and The Galleria took the decision yesterday after the Prime Minister’s announcement to stay at home for non-essential reasons.

The Galleria said it would still stay in touch online, “and hopefully bring you some joy and light-relief in the difficult months ahead.

“A number of our restaurants and stores will still be operating online, so please do visit their websites where they will be able to fulfil online orders.

“We look forward to welcoming you back to The Galleria just as soon as it is safe to do so. Stay safe, stay home if you can, and look after each other.” The Howard Centre also closed it doors but access to essential goods and services remains open including from Boots, M&S (Foodhall only), Barclays and Grape Tree.

One of the Galleria, Hatfield car parks opposite the police station. Picture: DANNY LOOOne of the Galleria, Hatfield car parks opposite the police station. Picture: DANNY LOO

If you are travelling to The Howard Centre to visit one of its essential stores please check with them directly to ensure they are open before you leave home.

You can visit thegalleria.co.uk and sign up for its newsletter and connect with the shopping centre on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

