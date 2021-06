Published: 12:11 PM June 7, 2021

The Heart Bus will be at Birchwood Leisure Centre on June 17. - Credit: Rebecca Fielden

A mental health and wellbeing charity is set to visit Hatfield this month in their iconic converted American bus, providing support sessions for the town’s residents.

The Heart Movement will be coming to Birchwood Leisure Centre on Thursday, June 17, with their Herts Bus providing an open-access, free to visit space, where people can talk about how they have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ri Ferrier, managing director of Heart Based Living Initiative, said: “We are so excited to bring our Heart Bus to Hatfield and the surrounding areas to help people.

“COVID-19, the many lockdowns and families being kept apart have impacted the mental health of the nation severely and it’s time to try and put some of that to right again.

“Our experienced mindfulness teachers and a wide variety of wellbeing lessons will hopefully offer support and compassion to as many diverse groups as possible in Hatfield.

You may also want to watch:

“We hope that our Heart Bus will spread calm, connection and wellbeing throughout the country, on the greatest and most heartfelt road trip ever attempted.”

Inside The Heart Movement's converted American bus - Credit: Rebecca Fielden

Sessions will take place in the charity’s American school bus, which has been modified to sit 12 people, although only six will be able to enter at one time on June 17 due to the current coronavirus restrictions.

“The bus is such a crucial tool for helping us achieve our vision of a world where heart-based mindfulness is available to people from all walks of life,” added Ri.

Those visiting the Heart Bus in Hatfield will have the opportunity to attend the following sessions:

Mindfulness Taster sessions (20 minutes)

Mindfulness Workshops (35 minutes)

Introduction to Listening Space (15 minutes)

Listening Space workshops (45 minutes)

Heart Intelligence Practise with biofeedback sensors (20 minutes)

During these sessions, participants will have the chance to connect with others and enjoy soup and tea, while learning more about mindfulness, the importance of heart rhythm and how to listen to others.

After the visit to Hatfield, the Heart Bus will roll on to a number of other cities, including Liverpool, Birmingham and Cambridge.

To find out more about The Heart Movement, visit theheartmovement.org.