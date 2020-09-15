Advanced search

Potential Kids gets green thumbs out in new garden

PUBLISHED: 13:52 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:52 15 September 2020

Potential Kids has officially opened its new garden at The Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Stephanie Belton Photography

Potential Kids has officially opened its new garden at The Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Stephanie Belton Photography

A new garden run by Potential Kids has been officially opened in Hatfield.

Hatfied Town Council leader Cllr Lenny Brandon, Welwyn Hatfield mayor Cllr Roger Trigg, Hatfield Town Council deputy mayor Cllr Linda Mendez and Welwyn Hatfield deputy mayor Cllr Peter Hebden stand with Potential Kids. Picture: Stephanie Belton Photography

The Potential to Grow, a community and learning garden at The Galleria, will help neurodiverse children build their self-confidence and self-esteem.

Hatfield Town Council leader Cllr Lenny Brandon – who Potential Kids says was instrumental to make this happen – opened the garden on Friday, September 11.

Potential Kids has officially opened its new garden at The Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Stephanie Belton Photography Potential Kids has officially opened its new garden at The Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Stephanie Belton Photography

While mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Cllr Roger Trigg – who named Potential Kids as his charity of the year, along with his deputy Cllr Peter Hebden and Hatfield deputy mayor Cllr Linda Mendez – also attended the ceremony.

The Galleria’s Learning Garden was re-purposed from a car park for community horticultural use back in 2011 and will now be set aside for Potential Kids.

Potential Kids has officially opened its new garden at The Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Stephanie Belton PhotographyPotential Kids has officially opened its new garden at The Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Stephanie Belton Photography

For more about the work of Potential Kids and ways to support the group, see potentialkids.org.

