Potential Kids gets green thumbs out in new garden

A new garden run by Potential Kids has been officially opened in Hatfield.

The Potential to Grow, a community and learning garden at The Galleria, will help neurodiverse children build their self-confidence and self-esteem.

Hatfield Town Council leader Cllr Lenny Brandon – who Potential Kids says was instrumental to make this happen – opened the garden on Friday, September 11.

While mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Cllr Roger Trigg – who named Potential Kids as his charity of the year, along with his deputy Cllr Peter Hebden and Hatfield deputy mayor Cllr Linda Mendez – also attended the ceremony.

The Galleria’s Learning Garden was re-purposed from a car park for community horticultural use back in 2011 and will now be set aside for Potential Kids.

For more about the work of Potential Kids and ways to support the group, see potentialkids.org.