Hatfield’s Potential Kids calls for volunteers for new garden

Potential Kids in Hatfield is calling for volunteers at their new garden initiative in The Galleria.

The Galleria’s Learning Garden, which was re-purposed from a car park for community horticultural use back in 2011, will reopen as ‘Potential to Grow’ for neurodiverse children.

As well as being a place for the children from Potential Kids to increase their self-esteem and build their self-confidence, they will be introducing areas for growing fruit and vegetables to share locally, and propagate plants.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer should contact info@potentialkids.org for more information on and how they can get involved in the scheme, when it launches on September 11. Volunteers can expect to take on a variety of roles and responsibilities, as well as helping to promote sustainability and social connectedness within the local community.

For more about the work of Potential Kids, please head to the following link: potentialkids.org