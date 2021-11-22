Historic Hatfield pub set for exciting £230,000 refurbishment

The Eight Bells manager Becca Di-fonzo outside the soon-to-be refurbished pub. - Credit: Farr Brew

A historic Hatfield pub with links to Charles Dickens and Dick Turpin is set for a £230,000 upgrade.

The Eight Bells in Park Street will be refurbished by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars, and the pub’s operators, local brewer and hospitality group, Farr Brew.

Many of the pub’s original features like the old flagstone flooring and fireplaces are being retained, while the interior will be redesigned with a revamped bar, new carpets and furniture.

Thirsty punters can also look forward more than 30 wines, 25 gins, a selection of premium whiskies and rums as well as Farr Brew’s own award-winning real ales on tap.

The garden will also be getting a makeover, with new planters and a living wall set to be installed, in addition to improved seating, paving and lighting.

The pub will be closed while refurbishment work takes place, with The Eight Bells to reopen at 5pm on Friday, December 10.

Concept art shows what The Eight Bells will soon look like. - Credit: Farr Brew

“My business partner Matt Elvidge and I could immediately see the potential of The Eight Bells,” said Farr Brew co-founder and director, Nick Farr.

“Its historic background, close locality to Hatfield House plus a lack of family friendly nearby pubs made the pub very appealing.

“Becca Di-fonzo, the manager of The Eight Bells, has done a great job creating a warm and welcoming environment - introducing high service standards in spite of the delay in the upgrade.

“She knows the area really well and is looking forward to taking the pub to the next level once the décor is improved and the kitchen fully up and running.”

Star Pubs & Bars business development manager, Oli Bishop added: “We’re delighted to be investing in the Eight Bells with Nick and Matt.

“They’re well-known, multi award-winning local Hertfordshire operators who have built their business on their passion for beer and excellent service.

“The revamped pub will be a place everyone can enjoy and will be an asset to the area and I wish them and Becca well.”

When the pub reopens, its links with infamous highwayman Dick Turpin and author Charles Dickens are to celebrated. Dickens is known to have stayed there in the 1830s and it is believed to be the pub in Hatfield visited by Bill Sykes in Oliver Twist.

The refurbishment will also create four new jobs at The Eight Bells.