How an assisted living apartment can benefit you

The new apartments will offer fully fitted, ultramodern independent living quarters for couples and individuals. Picture: Foxholes Care Home Archant

Nine new luxury assisted living apartments will open this summer at Foxholes Care Homes.

The home offers care, catering and housekeeping when required, and residents can enjoy a wide range of on-site facilities. Picture: Foxholes Care Home The home offers care, catering and housekeeping when required, and residents can enjoy a wide range of on-site facilities. Picture: Foxholes Care Home

Whether you’re a couple or an individual in need of a helping hand, estate manager Neil Gandecha, explains how assisted living can offer you the perfect blend of independence and support.

Each spacious suite will include twin or double bedrooms, an en-suite wet room, and a kitchen and dining area. Picture: Foxholes Care Home Each spacious suite will include twin or double bedrooms, an en-suite wet room, and a kitchen and dining area. Picture: Foxholes Care Home

Choose the care you need

Nestled in 18 acres of serene and peaceful Hertfordshire countryside, just outside the market town of Hitchin, Foxholes Care Home’s newest accommodation will offer fully fitted, ultramodern independent living quarters available to lease for couples and individuals.

Each spacious suite will include twin or double bedrooms, an en-suite wet room, and a kitchen and dining area. Those on the lower ground will come with patio doors that open onto idyllic horse paddocks and sprawling countryside.

Residents will have the facilities they need to cook for themselves or take advantage of the home’s exceptional catering service.

Meals are served three times a day and can be enjoyed in the suites, the restaurants or out on the terrace.

Couples can remain living together

“At present, there are limited facilities out there that allow couples to remain living together when one needs additional support and care,” Neil said.

The new apartments were designed with couples in mind, offering them a unique choice when it comes to exploring senior living options.

Couples can make their own plans as and when they wish, keeping their independence, and benefit from becoming an active member of the home’s vibrant and supportive community.

The accommodation is also available to individuals needing extra support but wanting freedom too.

“The new suites offer the best of both worlds,” said Neil. “Couples can choose to live as they would before moving in or get involved in our active community.”

A wide range of on-site facilities

The home offers care, catering and housekeeping when required, and residents can enjoy a wide range of on-site facilities including a therapeutic spa service, beauty salon, orangery restaurant, café, gardens, and bar.

The home even has an ice cream parlour and cinema room, with an array of activities and clubs taking place each day.

In addition, residents are free to take outings when they like, either using their own transport with on-site parking options or the home’s driving service.

Available to let weekly

The apartments will be available to let on a weekly basis, removing the pressure of a long-term commitment lease. You’ll also be asked to give as little as one month’s notice if you’re leaving.

“We want to make the financial side of things as easy as possible for people, especially with it being such a huge decision in their lives,” said Neil.

“Being able to let weekly gives couples their freedom and allows for any changing care needs or new plans for the future.”

A short-term commitment can also cut costs. Foxholes Care Home want to provide the option to couples who would rather spend a few thousand pounds as opposed to hundreds of thousands.

“Again, it’s all about providing them the choice that works for them and what they need,” Neil said.

Residents could be entitled to financial aid and eligible to receive personal independence payments to help with costs.

Maintain your independence with access to on-going support

“We’re excited for the opening of these bespoke assisted living apartments and will release more information in due course ahead of their availability,” Neil said.

“We encourage all those in the area, both couples and individuals, who want to maintain their independence while having the comfort of knowing they have access to 24/7 support, to get in touch.”

Foxholes Care Home is a residential home set in 18 acres of serene and peaceful Hertfordshire countryside, surrounded by grazing horses and an abundance of wildlife.

Purpose-built near the market town of Hitchin in 2012, Foxholes provides a luxurious standard of accommodation and facilities.

The team provides the highest level of care for residents and the new suites are the latest addition to continue this.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, those interested in viewing the apartments or speaking to someone for more information can book a virtual tour via Zoom.

Call 01462 410767or email info@foxholescarehome.com to find out more or visit foxholescarehome.com.