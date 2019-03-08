Road closed between Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield due to 'large oil spillage'

A road has been closed between Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield due to a large oil spillage.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hatfield #Welwyn A6129 Stanborough Road, road closed from Oldings Corner roundabout going towards Stanborough Lakes. Please seek alternative routes. #AvoidTheQ pic.twitter.com/ennl3fTmo5 — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) August 8, 2019

The A6129 Stanborough Road has been closed from Oldings Corner roundabout going towards Stanborough Lakes.

Hertfordshire County Council Highways says to avoid the road for now.

And says it will be closed through rush hour.

"We are currently waiting for the clean up crew with sufficient equipment," Herts Highways told the Welwyn Hatfield Times.