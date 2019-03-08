Updated
Road closed between Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield due to 'large oil spillage'
PUBLISHED: 16:03 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 08 August 2019
A road has been closed between Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield due to a large oil spillage.
The A6129 Stanborough Road has been closed from Oldings Corner roundabout going towards Stanborough Lakes.
Hertfordshire County Council Highways says to avoid the road for now.
And says it will be closed through rush hour.
"We are currently waiting for the clean up crew with sufficient equipment," Herts Highways told the Welwyn Hatfield Times.