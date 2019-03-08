Advanced search

3 Brewers of St Albans open doors of base near Hatfield for music festival

PUBLISHED: 06:59 10 September 2019

Sean from Dylans St Albans at the 3 Brewers Open Day and Music Festival 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

Sean from Dylans St Albans at the 3 Brewers Open Day and Music Festival 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A brewer based near Hatfield opened its doors at the weekend for an annual music festival.

The Rebourn Jazz band play at the 3 Brewers Open Day and Music Festival 2019. Picture: DANNY LOOThe Rebourn Jazz band play at the 3 Brewers Open Day and Music Festival 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

Bands played their hearts out for a day of good beer and great tunes on Saturday at the 3 Brewers of St Albans, situated at Symonds Hyde Farm.

Redbourn Jazz Band played a set of trad jazz, arguably the prime of the 1950s and '60s, were first to take to the stage.

Next up was the homegrown blues of the Blue Fingers, which the 3 Brewers of St Albans booked about 30 seconds after their final set ended at last year's festival.

Lettuceheads - who have worked with Tom Jones, Lemar and Gary Numan - closed the evening with a mixture of classic rock and pop.

The Rebourn Jazz band play at the 3 Brewers Open Day and Music Festival 2019. Picture: DANNY LOOThe Rebourn Jazz band play at the 3 Brewers Open Day and Music Festival 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

Visitors could also tour the storehouse and hop room with a chance to taste the 2019 St Albans Beer & Cider Festival's best beer in Hertfordshire - a limited edition porter.

(L-R) Helen and Hannah Kemish, 6 from the choc spot at the 3 Brewers Open Day and Music Festival 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO(L-R) Helen and Hannah Kemish, 6 from the choc spot at the 3 Brewers Open Day and Music Festival 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

The 3 Brewers Open Day and Music Festival 2019. Picture: DANNY LOOThe 3 Brewers Open Day and Music Festival 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

The 3 Brewers Open Day and Music Festival 2019. Picture: DANNY LOOThe 3 Brewers Open Day and Music Festival 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Rebourn Jazz band play at the 3 Brewers Open Day and Music Festival 2019. Picture: DANNY LOOThe Rebourn Jazz band play at the 3 Brewers Open Day and Music Festival 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

The 3 Brewers Open Day and Music Festival 2019. Picture: DANNY LOOThe 3 Brewers Open Day and Music Festival 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

The 3 Brewers Open Day and Music Festival 2019. Picture: DANNY LOOThe 3 Brewers Open Day and Music Festival 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

The 3 Brewers Open Day and Music Festival 2019. Picture: DANNY LOOThe 3 Brewers Open Day and Music Festival 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

