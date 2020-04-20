Advanced search

Welham Green artist and Hatfield gardener create tributes for NHS staff

PUBLISHED: 17:20 20 April 2020

Images made for NHS staff by Lorna Johnson and Matt Smith. Picture: Lorna Johnson/ Garry Perlmutter.

Images made for NHS staff by Lorna Johnson and Matt Smith. Picture: Lorna Johnson/ Garry Perlmutter.

A gardener in Hatfield and a Welham Green artist have shared their tributes to NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Matt Smith cut a 'Thank You NHS' message into Birchwood Playing Fields in Hatfield. Picture: Garry Perlmutter.Matt Smith cut a 'Thank You NHS' message into Birchwood Playing Fields in Hatfield. Picture: Garry Perlmutter.

Matt Smith has cut out a ‘thank you’ message to the NHS at Birchwood Playing Fields which is over 100ft long.

His friend, Garry Perlmutter, used a drone to capture the sign – which Matt boasts is bigger than other messages for the NHS.

Matt told the WHT that there needed to be “something big” that would create a “massive impact” and show how much people appreciate frontline health workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lorna Johnson, a marketing designer from Welham Green, who is currently on furlough, has also created a piece of art that she hopes will raise money for the NHS.

Matt Smith cut a 'Thank You NHS' message into Birchwood Playing Fields in Hatfield. Picture: Garry Perlmutter.

The 24-year-old said: “I’ve had time to paint and paint so I’ve kept myself busy.”

Lorna hopes that her experience selling her art will come in handy and she will be able to raise money for the health service soon.

You can follow Lorna for more NHS-inspired art here instagram.com/ljohnson.art.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Welwyn Hatfield Times.

