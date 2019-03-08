Tewin Village Fete 2019 returns this weekend

The bunting is already up for this year's Tewin Village Fete. Archant

The Tewin Village Fete is returning this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tewin Village Fete poster Tewin Village Fete poster

The bunting is already raised on Tewin's village green, where the fete will be taking place this Saturday from 1pm to 5pm.

You may also want to watch:

The annual family event will feature all sorts of food, craft and games stalls. There are lots of prizes for children to win, along with face painting, a giant Scalextric track and sand art to keep them entertained.

There will also be live performances including a local modern dance group, a theatre company and an Irish dancing display.

Other attractions include a barbecue, pasta stall, tea and cake, and a Pimm's and beer tent.

All the proceeds of this year's fete will go to the Tewin Memorial Hall Charity.