Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Shop wins award for supporting community



Matt Powell

Published: 9:39 AM January 13, 2021   


Tewin Stores manager Bev Barraclough receiving the Chairman’s Award from Richard Bullen. - Credit: CPRE Hertfordshire

A Tewin-based shop received an award for supporting their community throughout lockdown from Campaign to Protect Rural England Hertfordshire.



Vice Chairman Linda Crawford (C) with committee members Eleanor Lohr (L) and Graham Spring (R), - Credit: CPRE Hertfordshire

Richard Bullen, chairman of CPRE Hertfordshire presented the Chairman’s Award to Tewin Stores last month.

Mr Bullen explained Tewin Stores had been given the award for the way the shop supported the community through the lockdown.

He also said Tewin Stores has established itself as a community shop over a number of years, and has demonstrated that it has a sustainable future because it has never depended on the efforts of just one or two individuals.

The involvement of the community in supporting the shop - as customers, volunteers and by helping to fund the purchase of the premises - also impressed the judges.

CPRE is a charity that supports and promotes the countryside. CPRE was established 1926 and has a local group in every county; Hertfordshire’s group is based in Welwyn.

For more visit: tewinvillage.co.uk/village/tewin-stores.








