Help prevent village store near Welwyn Garden City closing

A village shop and café, based near Welwyn Garden City, has launched an ambitious plan to save its store.

Tewin Stores aims to raise a minimum of £60,000 to help buy the freehold of its premises so it can safeguard its future.

The share sale is open to non-residents of the village and it is hoped that customers and the many cyclists who use the store will buy shares.

Gerry Smith of Tewin Stores Association said: " Tewin Stores is an important community asset and we hope that through this share sale will raise the funds needed to secure the freehold.

"Subject to suitable funding we then hope to develop the shop and café to better meet the needs of residents for now and future generations."

Copies of the share sale prospectus are now available at Tewin Stores.

If you need more information, please emailEleanor Lohr at: tewinstorespurchase@gmail.com.