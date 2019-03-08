Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Help prevent village store near Welwyn Garden City closing

PUBLISHED: 08:00 19 July 2019

Tewin Stores

Tewin Stores

Archant

A village shop and café, based near Welwyn Garden City, has launched an ambitious plan to save its store.

Tewin StoresTewin Stores

Tewin Stores aims to raise a minimum of £60,000 to help buy the freehold of its premises so it can safeguard its future.

The share sale is open to non-residents of the village and it is hoped that customers and the many cyclists who use the store will buy shares.

You may also want to watch:

Gerry Smith of Tewin Stores Association said: " Tewin Stores is an important community asset and we hope that through this share sale will raise the funds needed to secure the freehold.

Tewin StoresTewin Stores

"Subject to suitable funding we then hope to develop the shop and café to better meet the needs of residents for now and future generations."

Copies of the share sale prospectus are now available at Tewin Stores.

If you need more information, please emailEleanor Lohr at: tewinstorespurchase@gmail.com.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dumbbell ‘attack’ in Welwyn Garden City at the weekend

Police station in Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Did you see the Hatfield clown arsonist?

CCTV of the clown mask arsonist. Picture Herts Police.

Fire and ambulance service called to Welwyn Garden City town centre

The ambulance service were helped by firefighters to extricate two casualties in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: East of England Ambulance Service

Deliveroo coming to Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield

Deliveroo says it needs local drivers and riders. Picture: Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

Welwyn Garden City Campus West complex closes following basement blaze

Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan Davies

Most Read

Dumbbell ‘attack’ in Welwyn Garden City at the weekend

Police station in Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Did you see the Hatfield clown arsonist?

CCTV of the clown mask arsonist. Picture Herts Police.

Fire and ambulance service called to Welwyn Garden City town centre

The ambulance service were helped by firefighters to extricate two casualties in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: East of England Ambulance Service

Deliveroo coming to Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield

Deliveroo says it needs local drivers and riders. Picture: Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

Welwyn Garden City Campus West complex closes following basement blaze

Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan Davies

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Help prevent village store near Welwyn Garden City closing

Tewin Stores

Potters Bar beer and music fest at the weekend

Potters Bar Beer Festival 2018: Lee Crucefix, Paul and Barbara Gibney, Michael Parkin and Roy Oliver. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Qayyum peppers Radlett with bat and ball as North Mymms roar to victory

North Mymms celebrate on the way to a superb win over Radlett in the Herts Cricket League. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Rare tie for Tewin in dramatic finish at Old Albanian

Paul Shankster hit the game-tying runs for Tewin. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Hatfield Tesco customers to choose who bags £100,000 of community funding

Hatfield's community are being invited to cast their votes to help local projects get a share of Tesco's £100,000 funding pot. Picture: Johnny Black
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists