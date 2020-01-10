Mobile cosmetologist from Tewin up for beautician of the year

Kelly Hattam at London Fashion Week. Picture: Kelly Hattam. Archant

A cosmetologist who zips around Tewin and surrounding areas delivering beauty treatments is up for a beautician of the year award.

Nails done by Practically Perfect in Every Way. Picture: Kelly Hattam. Nails done by Practically Perfect in Every Way. Picture: Kelly Hattam.

Kelly Hattam, the owner and sole employee of Practically Perfect In Every Way,, and sole employee, quit her office job five years ago to give her more time with her children.

But she did not dream that it would turn into a successful business and set her up for a nomination at the English Hair and Beauty Awards, or take her to London Fashion Week.

Kelly said, "I've done pretty well. Its mostly been word of mouth [and] I have a waiting list full of people."

She credits having two girls, one five and one eight, at the local Tewin Cowper C Of E VA Primary School as a good way of getting to know parents who want to come for treatments.

Kelly Hattam has done the nails for London Fashion Week models. Picture: Kelly Hattam. Kelly Hattam has done the nails for London Fashion Week models. Picture: Kelly Hattam.

When asked whether her children love having her on hand, Kelly said "Oh yes. They'll never be in need of a good wax or a polish."

Kelly was selected from a panel of judges once she submitted her portfolio and her customers gave their opinions about her.

She highlighted her talks at secondary schools for underprivileged kids and work with MS patients and care homes.

Kelly is not alone in Welwyn Hatfield for snapping up a nomination at the English Hair and Beauty Awards.

Spectrum Hair and Beauty from Welwyn Garden City was nominated for the east's best hair and beauty salon, DLC Beauty from Hatfield is up for awards for Danielle as beautician of the year or lash extensions specialist of the year, Welwyn Garden City's the Brow and Beauty Boutique is up for best customer experience in the east, and Welwyn Garden City's eyebrow specialist Lisa Coleman is up for semi/permanent make up specialist of the year.

Charlene Young, campaign manager of The English Hair and Beauty Awards, said: "The competition is really tough, but the hard work and talent will be rewarded.

"We would like to congratulate all finalists and we can't wait to welcome all our guests in what would undoubtedly be an enjoyable event."

The WHT is keeping its fingers crossed for Sunday, March 22, when the ninth English Hair and Beauty Awards 2020 winners will be announced at the Nottingham Belfry Hotel.