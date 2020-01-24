Tewin girl, 8, raises more than £1,000 for Australian bushfires appeal

An eight-year-old Tewin resident has managed to raise more than £1,000 in aid of the Australian bushfires.

Having returned from spending Christmas in Australia, Heath Mount School pupil Amy H decided she had to do what she could to help the devastating situation that has blighted the country for months.

Amy's mother, Elizabeth Neal, told the WHT: "Amy was really sad about the bushfires, especially after visiting a rescue centre near Melbourne and seeing the tiny joeys and wombats.

"We returned here with heavy hearts about the massive destruction of communities, livelihoods and wildlife, due to the bushfires.

"She left a little jar with Australian decorations and soft toys for donations at her school and went around to the three classes in her year group explaining her mission to the children.

"Her message really resonated with her classmates as evidenced by the donations - I know that a lot of children raided their own piggy banks 'to help save the animals'!"

So far Amy has raised more than £600 from school, with her parents matching all donations.

Elizabeth added: "We didn't expect to get so much! I'm so proud of her."

The Australian bushfires have killed at least 30 people and hundreds of millions of animals have also died as the fires have spread across more than 10 million hectares of land.

Recent conditions have improved the situation, as some much-needed rain arrived to quell some of the fires.

Mrs Nightingale, head of Year 3 and 4 at the school near Watton-at-Stone, said: "We are all incredibly proud of Amy. She was so moved by the scenes in Australia that she wanted to do something to help and came up independently with this simple, yet hugely effective fundraising idea.

"The impact of her words written on a small jar have had a huge effect and the response from staff, parents and pupils has been astounding!

"One pupil, having read her message, said 'Amy has really inspired me to help.' I know that everyone else feels the same."

Amy will be donating the money equally to Wildlife Victoria, Red Cross Disaster Recovery and Relief and Country Fire Authority.