Rural land near Welwyn to go on sale next month

Dan Mountney

Published: 10:44 AM October 21, 2021   
Tewin plot 65 Warrengate Farm

A freehold guide price of £10,000 to £15,000 has been put on the lot near Tewin. - Credit: Clive Emson Land and Property

Rural land near Welwyn worth an estimated £15,000 is up for auction next month - with lots of interest expected.

Lot 65 at Warrengate Farm in Archers Green Lane, Tewin, is among 105 lots that will be up for sale at the Clive Emson Land and Property auction on Wednesday, November 3. 

The land is being offered at a freehold guide price of £10,000 to £15,000, with regional director and auctioneer Paul Bridgeman expecting there to be plenty of interest in the 0.78-acre plot.

Tewin lot 65 Warrengate Farm

There is expected to be plenty of interest in the 0.78-acre plot. - Credit: Clive Emson Land and Property

 

“Land sales always do well at Clive Emson auctions and I am expecting serious interest in this one,” he said. 

“There is a definite upward trend for investors to consider land as a valuable asset even if there is no discernible potential involved. 

You may also want to watch:

“This 0.31-hectare (0.78-acre) rectangular plot is situated close to the village of Tewin between Welwyn and Hertford.” 

To find out more visit www.cliveemson.co.uk

