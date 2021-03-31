Cyclist seriously injured after van collision

Published: 11:10 AM March 31, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision between a cyclist and a van in Tewin. - Credit: Matt Powell

A cyclist was left with serious injuries following a collision with a van in Tewin, with Herts police appealing for information.

The incident happened at around 7pm on Monday, March 29, when a cyclist collided with a white Ford Transit on the B1000 Hertford Road between the Herns Lane and Money Hole Lane turnings.

The cyclist, a man in his late teens, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital at this time.

The driver of the van, a man in his 20s, was uninjured and remained at the scene following the collision.

Sergeant James Thorne, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, and has not already spoken with police, to come forward.

You may also want to watch:

“Additionally, if you have dashcam which captured any relevant footage from the area around the time of the incident I would like to hear from you.

“If you have any information which you believe may be helpful to our investigation, please get in touch.

“If you are able to help, I can be contacted directly via email at james.thorne@cambs.pnn.police.uk.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 667 of March 29.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.