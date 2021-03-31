News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Cyclist seriously injured after van collision

Dan Mountney

Published: 11:10 AM March 31, 2021   
Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision between a cyclist and a van in Tewin. - Credit: Matt Powell

A cyclist was left with serious injuries following a collision with a van in Tewin, with Herts police appealing for information.

The incident happened at around 7pm on Monday, March 29, when a cyclist collided with a white Ford Transit on the B1000 Hertford Road between the Herns Lane and Money Hole Lane turnings. 

The cyclist, a man in his late teens, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital at this time. 

The driver of the van, a man in his 20s, was uninjured and remained at the scene following the collision. 

Sergeant James Thorne, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, and has not already spoken with police, to come forward. 

 “Additionally, if you have dashcam which captured any relevant footage from the area around the time of the incident I would like to hear from you. 

 “If you have any information which you believe may be helpful to our investigation, please get in touch. 

 “If you are able to help, I can be contacted directly via email at james.thorne@cambs.pnn.police.uk.” 

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 667 of March 29.  

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

