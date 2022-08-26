Tewin Classic Car and Craft Show proves huge success

Tewin Classic Car and Craft Show proved to be a huge success with the event selling out as people flocked to see the hundreds of vintage vehicles.

500 classic cars were displayed on Upper Green, while the large crowds also browsed the many craft stalls and were kept fed and watered by the food vans at the event.

Organised by The Friends of Tewin, a committee spokesperson said: “Upper Green looked amazing with such a display of beautiful cars all gleaming in the sunshine.

“We were absolutely overwhelmed this year with the support we received, not only from additional classics hoping to get a space on the show ground but the general public as well.

“Our main car park was full and we had to change our route and open our overflow car park, which did cause a bit of jam on the road for a while, for which we can only apologise to any residents for any inconvenience caused.

“As ever though, we must thank our army of fantastic volunteers, who gave up their time to help the committee. Without whom we couldn’t put on the show and, of course, Aston Martin, Hatfield and McLaren, Hatfield our loyal sponsors.”