Five Grade II-listed buildings in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar that also serve food

PUBLISHED: 07:57 06 August 2020

We R Cakes Picture: Becky Alexander

The Welwyn Hatfield Times has gathered together a list of historic buildings which are also serving food in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar.

Tewin Bury Farm. Picture: Casey GutteridgeTewin Bury Farm. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

The list includes sites that have been designated as listed buildings by Historic England.

Katie’s Bakery in Welwyn

Much like most of Welwyn, this bakery is in a listed building. It has an early 19th-century front, with much of the inner building dating from the 17th. The bakery had an unfortunate fire some years ago but now is still regularly used as a bakery serving the village.

We R Cakes in Datchworth

We R Cakes offers a range of homemade baked goods and an afternoon tea service located in the village of Datchworth. It is located at Mardleybury farm, which has a Grade II-listed building entry.

Oakmere House Harvester in Potters BarOakmere House Harvester in Potters Bar

Tewin Bury Farm in Tewin

The house is mid to late 18th century, and has been altered and re-roofed since the 19th and 20th centuries and is now run as a farm shop – where you can grab an afternoon tea – and a hotel.

In 2018, the old cow shed, which is also a listed building, was transformed in to a restaurant and bar.

Katie's Bakery. Picture: Kirsty WainwrightKatie's Bakery. Picture: Kirsty Wainwright

Harvester’s Oakmere House in Potters Bar

It is not strictly a cafe but as it overlooks the park and is certainly a nice spot to visit in rain or shine. This is a Grade II-listed building using neoclassical design dating from 1840, which was extended and altered later.

Auberge du Lac at Brocket Hall

Auberge du Lac. Picture: SuppliedAuberge du Lac. Picture: Supplied

The whole of Brocket Hall and surrounding land has been protected with Grade II status. And the modern French restaurant, in an 18th-century former hunting lodge, is not exempt. It however remains closed due to the COVID-19 situation and its opening will be reviewed after November 2020.

Most of the locations listed above will have safety measures in place and may only be open for collections, so check in advance before visiting.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times has already covered 100 years since Hatfield Brewery and historical pubs in Welwyn Hatfield to discover the history of our much-loved locals.

Next time we plan to look into the decline of a social drinking culture and Mill Green Museum, along with more.

If you have any suggestions for stories of this nature, email charlotte.mclaughlin@archant.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

