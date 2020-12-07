Tesco store burgled twice in a week
PUBLISHED: 14:33 07 December 2020 | UPDATED: 14:36 07 December 2020
A Tesco Express store in Wewyn has been burgled twice in the space of one week.
At 12.10am on Sunday, December 6 it was reported to police that offender(s) gained access to the Tesco Express, on the High Street.
But nothing was taken during this burglary.
However, a week earlier two cash registers were taken.
At 1am on Saturday November 29 the offender(s) gained entry to the same store.
In both cases the store had to be closed.
Detectives are investigating the two burglaries and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 41/97950/20 or 41/96048/20.
Tesco has been contacted for a comment.
