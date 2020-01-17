Tesco wants to help Potters Bar charities

Potters Bar charities looking for help are invited to contact Tesco.

Under its bags of help scheme three groups will be awarded amounts of £2,000, £1,000 or £500 every three months in funding areas including Potters Bar.

The scheme sees money raised from the sale of reusable bags for life and customers can decide where the money goes, casting their votes for shortlisted charities using blue tokens handed out in stores.

Keith Jackson, bags of help manager at Tesco, said: "From projects to improve community spaces to groups looking for support with community events, purchasing new equipment and funding coaches, we encourage you to nominate and apply, and get involved in this fantastic scheme.

"Bags of Help has provided more than £80 million of funding to more than 27,000 local community projects to date, and there is so much more we want to help groups to achieve."

Find out more at: tesco.com/bagsofhelp