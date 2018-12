Tesco Christmas and New Year shopping opening hours

Tesco Extra at Hatfield [Picture: Alan Davies] Alan Davies

Here are the Christmas 2018 and New Year’s shopping opening hours for Tesco.

Here are the festival shopping hours for the stores in Welwyn Garden City, Potters Bar, Stevenage, Hertford, St Albans, Cuffley and Welwyn, Hertfordshire.

Stores will be closed on December 25, Christmas Day, with various seasonal opening hours on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

• Tesco Hatfield Extra, Mount Pleasant, Hatfield.

Christmas Bank Holiday opening hours:

Thursday, December 20: 24 hours.

Friday, December 21: 24 hours

Saturday, December 22: 24 hours.

Sunday, December 23: 10am to 4pm.

Monday, December 24 - Christmas Eve: 12am to 7pm.

Tuesday, December 25 - Christmas Day: CLOSED.

Wednesday, December 26 - Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm.

Monday, December 31 - New Year’s Eve: 12am to 7pm.

Tuesday, January 1, 2019 - New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm.

• Tesco Welwyn Garden City Express, Moors Walk, WGC.

Christmas Bank Holiday opening hours:

Thursday, December 20: 6am to 11pm.

Friday, December 21: 6am to 11pm

Saturday, December 22: 6am to 11pm.

Sunday, December 23: 6am to 11pm.

Monday, December 24 - Christmas Eve: 6am to 10pm.

Tuesday, December 25 - Christmas Day: CLOSED.

Wednesday, December 26 - Boxing Day: 8am to 10pm.

Monday, December 31 - New Year’s Eve: 6am to 10pm.

Tuesday, January 1, 2019 - New Year’s Day: 8am to 10pm.

• Tesco Potters Bar Express, Mutton Lane, Potters Bar.

Christmas opening hours:

Thursday, December 20: 6am to 11pm.

Friday, December 21: 6am to 11pm

Saturday, December 22: 6am to 11pm.

Sunday, December 23: 6am to 11pm.

Monday, December 24 - Christmas Eve: 6am to 10pm.

Tuesday, December 25 - Christmas Day: CLOSED.

Wednesday, December 26 - Boxing Day: 8am to 10pm.

Monday, December 31 - New Year’s Eve: 6am to 10pm.

Tuesday, January 1, 2019 - New Year’s Day: 8am to 10pm.

• Tesco Potters Bar Superstore, Mutton Lane, Potters Bar.

Christmas opening times:

Thursday, December 20: 24 hours.

Friday, December 21: 24 hours.

Saturday, December 22: 24 hours.

Sunday, December 23: 10am to 4pm.

Monday, December 24 - Christmas Eve: 6am to 7pm.

Tuesday, December 25 - Christmas Day: CLOSED.

Wednesday, December 26 - Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm.

Monday, December 31 - New Year’s Eve: 6am to 7pm.

Tuesday, January 1, 2019 - New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm.

• Tesco Cuffley Express, Station Road, Cuffley.

Christmas opening hours:

Thursday, December 20: 6am to 11pm.

Friday, December 21: 6am to 11pm

Saturday, December 22: 6am to 11pm.

Sunday, December 23: 6am to 11pm.

Monday, December 24 - Christmas Eve: 6am to 10pm.

Tuesday, December 25 - Christmas Day: CLOSED.

Wednesday, December 26 - Boxing Day: 8am to 10pm.

Monday, December 31 - New Year’s Eve: 6am to 10pm.

Tuesday, January 1, 2019 - New Year’s Day: 8am to 10pm.

• Tesco St Albans Metro, St Peter’s Street.

Christmas opening hours:

Thursday, December 20: 7am to 10pm.

Friday, December 21: 7am to 10pm.

Saturday, December 22: 7am to 10pm.

Sunday, December 23: 11am to 5pm.

Monday, December 24 - Christmas Eve: 7am to 7pm.

Tuesday, December 25 - Christmas Day: CLOSED.

Wednesday, December 26 - Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm.

Monday, December 31 - New Year’s Eve: 7am to 7pm.

Tuesday, January 1, 2019 - New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm.

• Tesco Welwyn Express, High Street, Welwyn.

Christmas opening times:

Thursday, December 20: 6am to 10pm.

Friday, December 21: 6am to 10pm.

Saturday, December 22: 6am to 10pm.

Sunday, December 23: 6am to 10pm.

Monday, December 24 - Christmas Eve: 6am to 10pm.

Tuesday, December 25 - Christmas Day: CLOSED.

Wednesday, December 26 - Boxing Day: 8am to 10pm.

Monday, December 31 - New Year’s Eve: 6am to 10pm.

Tuesday, January 1, 2019 - New Year’s Day: 8am to 10pm.

• Tesco St Albans Hatfield Road Express.

Christmas opening times:

Thursday, December 20: 6am to 11pm.

Friday, December 21: 6am to 11pm.

Saturday, December 22: 6am to 11pm.

Sunday, December 23: 6am to 11pm.

Monday, December 24 - Christmas Eve: 6am to 10pm.

Tuesday, December 25 - Christmas Day: CLOSED.

Wednesday, December 26 - Boxing Day: 8am to 10pm.

Monday, December 31 - New Year’s Eve: 6am to 10pm.

Tuesday, January 1, 2019 - New Year’s Day: 8am to 10pm.

• Tesco Wheathampstead Express, High Street, Wheathampstead.

Christmas opening times:

Thursday, December 20: 7am to 10pm.

Friday, December 21: 7am to 10pm.

Saturday, December 22: 7am to 10pm.

Sunday, December 23: 7am to 10pm.

Monday, December 24 - Christmas Eve: 7am to 10pm.

Tuesday, December 25 - Christmas Day: CLOSED.

Wednesday, December 26 - Boxing Day: 8am to 10pm.

Monday, December 31 - New Year’s Eve: 7am to 10pm.

Tuesday, January 1, 2019 - New Year’s Day: 8am to 10pm.

• Tesco Hertford Superstore, Ware Road, Hertford.

Christmas opening times:

Thursday, December 20: 6am to midnight.

Friday, December 21: 6am to midnight.

Saturday, December 22: 6am to midnight.

Sunday, December 23: 10am to 4pm.

Monday, December 24 - Christmas Eve: 6am to 7pm.

Tuesday, December 25 - Christmas Day: CLOSED.

Wednesday, December 26 - Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm.

Monday, December 31 - New Year’s Eve: 6am to 7pm.

Tuesday, January 1, 2019 - New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm.

• Tesco Stevenage Broadwater Superstore, Broadwater Retail Park, London Road, Stevenage.

Christmas opening hours:

Thursday, December 20: 6am to midnight.

Friday, December 21: 6am to midnight.

Saturday, December 22: 6am to midnight.

Sunday, December 23: 11am to 6pm.

Monday, December 24 - Christmas Eve: 6am to 7pm.

Tuesday, December 25 - Christmas Day: CLOSED.

Wednesday, December 26 - Boxing Day: CLOSED.

Monday, December 31 - New Year’s Eve: 6am to 7pm.

Tuesday, January 1, 2019 - New Year’s Day: CLOSED.

• Tesco, Stevenage Extra, The Forum, Stevenage.

Christmas opening times:

Thursday, December 20: 24 hours.

Friday, December 21: 24 hours.

Saturday, December 22: 24 hours.

Sunday, December 23: 24 hours.

Monday, December 24 - Christmas Eve: 12am to 7pm.

Tuesday, December 25 - Christmas Day: CLOSED.

Wednesday, December 26 - Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm.

Monday, December 31 - New Year’s Eve: 12am to 7pm.

Tuesday, January 1, 2019 - New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm.

• Tesco Old Stevenage Express, High Street.

Christmas opening times:

Thursday, December 20: 6am to 11pm.

Friday, December 21: 6am to 11pm.

Saturday, December 22:6am to 11pm.

Sunday, December 23: 6am to 11pm.

Monday, December 24 - Christmas Eve: 6am to 10pm.

Tuesday, December 25 - Christmas Day: CLOSED.

Wednesday, December 26 - Boxing Day: 8am to 10pm.

Monday, December 31 - New Year’s Eve: 6am to 10pm.

Tuesday, January 1, 2019 - New Year’s Day: 8am to 10pm.

• Your local store not listed? Visit the Tesco store locator here to find other branches around the country.