Welwyn Garden City-headquarted Tesco chief executive steps down

Tesco Headquarters on Shire park. Picture: DANNY LOO. Archant

The chief executive of Tesco, which has its headquarters in Welwyn Garden City, has stepped down.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Yesterday it was annouced that Dave Lewis will be succeeded by former Walgreens Boots Alliance manager Ken Murphy.

The chairman of Tesco, John Allan, said he regretted Mr Lewis' decision but thanked the five-year Tesco boss for giving him the time to find a replacement.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Allan said: "Under Dave's leadership Tesco has transformed customer satisfaction and rebuilt the business.

"We can now move forward with renewed confidence."

Mr Lewis, who is expected to leave in the summer of 2020, said: "When that time comes, I will watch progress from outside with interest, deep affection and pride.

"In the meantime, you can be sure that I will give the job everything I have until my very last day."

Full year operating profit at Tesco rose by 34 per cent in 2018 compared to the previous year.