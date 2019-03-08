Tesco cash machine plans for Welwyn village

Tesco has confirmed to the Welwyn Hatfield Times that the supermarket is planning to open a cash machine at the Tesco Express store in Welwyn village.

“Following requests from local residents, we will be submitting a planning application in the coming weeks to allow us to install a cash machine at our Tesco Express store in Welwyn village,” a Tesco spokesperson told the WHT.

The village currently has one ATM at a BP petrol station on the outskirts of the village, since a Barclay's branch closed in March.

“We will be sure to keep the local community updated as our plans progress,” Tesco said.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council leader Tom Kingsbury said he could not give estimates of when the cash machine planning permission will be approved by the council.

“I have been speaking to [Tesco] about my concerns,” Mr Kingsbury said. “I hope it will be installed quickly.”