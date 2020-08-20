Tesco blackmail trial: farmer convicted after putting metal shards in baby food

Herts police helped track down a man who tried to blackmail Tesco. Archant

A 45-year-old man from Lincolnshire has today, August 20, been convicted of blackmail and contaminating specific ranges of baby food.

Nigel Wright is to be sentenced on Monday, September 28, after a jury found him guilty of three counts of blackmail and two counts of product contamination.

The farmer sent dozens of letters and emails to Tesco in an attempt to extort £1.4m.

Herts police were heavily involved in the investigation, as Tesco’s headquarters is based in Welwyn Garden City.

He was arrested on February 25 2020, following a major investigation led by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

Operation Hancock, has been the largest blackmail inquiry ever conducted in the UK and was led by Hertfordshire assistant chief constable Bill Jephson, who said: “Throughout this investigation, our key focus was to safeguard the public and identify the individual or group involved as they clearly had no concern for the impact of their actions.

“Through the determined efforts of so many dedicated professionals, a dangerous offender is now facing the justice he deserves. I hope the conviction of Nigel Wright will serve as a deterrent to anyone who thinks blackmail is a viable criminal option. The resources available to law enforcement to respond to threats of this nature are significant as crimes like this will simply not be tolerated.”