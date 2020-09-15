Third school in Welwyn Hatfield have year group sent home after coronavirus case

A positive case of coronavirus at Welwyn Garden City-based Templewood School has caused an entire year to be sent home.

The whole of the Year 4 at the Primary School and their teachers, who have been in a bubble, were told to self-isolate from September 15.

In a letter to parents at the school headteacher Amanda Abley said: “School will remain open to everyone else as usual and we would like to take this opportunity to reassure you that all guidance is being followed and children in other year groups should not be at any increased risk of contracting the virus.”

Templewood is at least the third school who have sent a year group home in Welwyn Hatfield.

But Herts County Council have not published a list of schools that are, or have been, partially or fully closed – saying the information is ‘confidential’.

They have also not released any data on the number of pupils absent for COVID-19 related reasons.