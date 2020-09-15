Advanced search

Third school in Welwyn Hatfield have year group sent home after coronavirus case

PUBLISHED: 17:06 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:06 15 September 2020

Templewood School. Picture: Kevin Lines

Templewood School. Picture: Kevin Lines

Archant

A positive case of coronavirus at Welwyn Garden City-based Templewood School has caused an entire year to be sent home.

The whole of the Year 4 at the Primary School and their teachers, who have been in a bubble, were told to self-isolate from September 15.

You may also want to watch:

In a letter to parents at the school headteacher Amanda Abley said: “School will remain open to everyone else as usual and we would like to take this opportunity to reassure you that all guidance is being followed and children in other year groups should not be at any increased risk of contracting the virus.”

Templewood is at least the third school who have sent a year group home in Welwyn Hatfield.

But Herts County Council have not published a list of schools that are, or have been, partially or fully closed – saying the information is ‘confidential’.

They have also not released any data on the number of pupils absent for COVID-19 related reasons.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Appeal after man indecently exposes himself to teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Herts police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in Welwyn Garden City.

Man arrested in Welwyn Garden City after reports of assault and man making threats

Herts police were called to Twelve Acres in Welwyn Garden City earlier this week.

Peacocks in Hatfield town centre closing

Peacocks

Hatfield school makes U-turn on parents dropping children off at school

Howe Dell School

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Appeal after man indecently exposes himself to teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Herts police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in Welwyn Garden City.

Man arrested in Welwyn Garden City after reports of assault and man making threats

Herts police were called to Twelve Acres in Welwyn Garden City earlier this week.

Peacocks in Hatfield town centre closing

Peacocks

Hatfield school makes U-turn on parents dropping children off at school

Howe Dell School

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Third school in Welwyn Hatfield have year group sent home after coronavirus case

Templewood School. Picture: Kevin Lines

Welwyn Garden City end season with narrow loss to Totteridge Millhillians

Welwyn Garden City played Totteridge Millhillians in their final league game of 2020.

Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of knife possession after police helicopter and dog search of Welwyn Garden City

A police helicopter was spotted this morning in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police.

County council refuses to reveal which Herts schools have closed due to Covid

Hundreds of schoolchildren are self-isolating due to Covid concerns. Photo: THINKSTOCK

Potential Kids gets green thumbs out in new garden

Potential Kids has officially opened its new garden at The Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Stephanie Belton Photography