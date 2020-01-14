Burglary at primary school in Welwyn Garden City

Following a break-in at a primary school in Welwyn Garden City, police are appealing for witnesses and information.

On the evening of Thursday, December 19 police were contacted after a 'large crash' was heard in the vicinity of Templewood primary school.

Officers attended and found a window at the school in Pentley Park had been smashed to gain entry.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish whether anything was taken.

PC Callum Walford, who is investigating, said: "I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area between 8pm and 9.15pm, to please get in touch.

"If you have any other information which may help us to identify who is responsible, please contact police."

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/113853/19.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.