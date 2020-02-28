Two Potters Bar burglaries in two days
PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 28 February 2020

Two homes were ransacked and burgled in Potters Bar this week.
Around 6pm on Wednesday in Tempest Avenue the offender smashed the back patio door, after gaining entry through a side gate, and ransacked the house and stole car keys.
The next day at around 9am, offenders forced entry through the back door and also ransacked a home in Park Avenue.
Cash and a number of electrical items were stolen during the search of the house. You can report information or CCTV about the Park Avenue burglary quoting, 41/17942/20, and for Tempest Avenue, quoting 41/17805/20, to 101, online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via an online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.
