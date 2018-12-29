Teenagers reprimanded by police for antisocial behaviour in Welwyn Garden City

Published: 9:28 AM December 29, 2018 Updated: 9:00 PM November 3, 2020

Police dealt with teenagers who were exhibiting antisocial behaviour in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Archant

Police dealt with several teenagers who were misbehaving in Welwyn Garden City town centre.

One drunk 14-year-old was detained in Howardsgate on Friday night (December 28) in handcuffs after refusing to give police his details. Another teenager was taken home by his parents, who thought he was staying at a friend’s house.

Police also seized newly purchased wine and beer and poured it down a drain.

A Neighbourhood Watch statement said: “Follow-up work will happen. Can you please check your children are where they say they are and not causing these problems?

“This behaviour in Welwyn Garden City will stop.”

You may also want to watch:

More teenagers continued the antisocial behaviour on the evening of Saturday, December 29.

Welwyn Garden City Safer Neighbourhood Team Sgt Stephen Hynes said: “There have been lots of young people in town tonight.

“Some have been argumentative and rude. Some have been drinking. More alcohol has been located and disposed of.

“They have been given direction to leave. If they don’t, I will be picking them up.”