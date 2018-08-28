Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Teenagers reprimanded by police for antisocial behaviour in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 09:28 29 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:28 29 December 2018

Police dealt with teenagers who were exhibiting antisocial behaviour in Welwyn Garden City.

Police dealt with teenagers who were exhibiting antisocial behaviour in Welwyn Garden City.

Archant

Police dealt with several teenagers who were misbehaving in Welwyn Garden City town centre last night.

One drunk 14-year-old was detained in Howardsgate in handcuffs after refusing to give police his details. Another teenager was taken home by his parents, who thought he was staying at a friend’s house.

Police also seized newly purchased wine and beer and poured it down a drain.

A Neighbourhood Watch statement said: “Follow-up work will happen. Can you please check your children are where they say they are and not causing these problems?

“This behaviour in Welwyn Garden City will stop.”

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City sports hall closure ‘out of the blue’

Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Danny Loo

Body found in Potters Bar

Police were called after a body was found in a field in Potters Bar.

Two assaulted in Welwyn Garden City

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Christmas burglary spree in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating burglaries in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City.

Driver crashes into Welwyn Garden City house

Oakdale in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Most Read

Person cut from car after A47 crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man’s quest to reunite Norfolk soldier’s First World War medal with his relatives

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Couple discover cobwebs and live maggot inside packet of cereal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Special lunch brings festive cheer to town

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hatfield man gets suspended sentence after assaulting three police officers

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

New £500,000 Lister MRI scanner to reduce patient waiting times

East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity have funded a new MRI scanner for Lister Hospital. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals'’ Charity

Teenagers reprimanded by police for antisocial behaviour in Welwyn Garden City

Police dealt with teenagers who were exhibiting antisocial behaviour in Welwyn Garden City.

Welwyn Garden City businessman wins Queen’s Award for lighting company

John Fearon (left), from Welwyn Garden City, receiving the Queen's Award for Enterprise with design director James Bassant and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent. Picture: John Fearon

Unpaid work order for man who assaulted woman in Hatfield

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists