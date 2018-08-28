Teenagers reprimanded by police for antisocial behaviour in Welwyn Garden City

Police dealt with several teenagers who were misbehaving in Welwyn Garden City town centre last night.

One drunk 14-year-old was detained in Howardsgate in handcuffs after refusing to give police his details. Another teenager was taken home by his parents, who thought he was staying at a friend’s house.

Police also seized newly purchased wine and beer and poured it down a drain.

A Neighbourhood Watch statement said: “Follow-up work will happen. Can you please check your children are where they say they are and not causing these problems?

“This behaviour in Welwyn Garden City will stop.”