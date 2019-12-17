Advanced search

Potters Bar teenagers robbed while walking home from school

PUBLISHED: 15:15 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 17 December 2019

The robbery took place near Salisbury Close. Picture: Google Maps

The robbery took place near Salisbury Close. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Three teenagers were robbed on their way home from school in Potters Bar last Friday (December 13).

Police are now investigating the incident which happened in Salisbury Close near to the Oakmere car park.

Between 3.40pm and 4pm, three teenage boys were approached by three men who stole an iPhone and a pair of Apple Airpods from them.

You may also want to watch:

The first offender is described as white, age around 19 to 20, medium build and approximately 6ft tall. He had short brown hair with a fringe and a bit of stubble. He was wearing a navy puffer jacket with fur on the hood and dark blue jeans.

The second offender is described as white, age around 19 to 20, around 5ft 11in and of a skinny build. He was wearing a black tracksuit with a black T-shirt balanced on top of his head.

The third offender is described as white, age around 19 to 20, around 5ft 10in and of a skinny build. He had a dark moustache and short, dark messy hair. He was wearing a dark cream coloured Nike tracksuit.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/112250/19.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City dentist suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment

Pardip Singh Raja Sansi, who works at Church Road Dental in Welwyn Garden City, has been suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Picture: Google Street View

Last potential working day for Welwyn Garden City’s Debenhams confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Extinction Rebellion protest held in Welwyn Garden City

Extinction Rebellion gained lots of national attention this year through their non-violent protests. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

Welwyn Hatfield Local Plan hearings begin

The promoted and allocated sites under the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's Local Plan. Picture: WHBC.

Hatfield Library reopens bigger and better than ever

The new Hatfield Library at White Lion Square. Picture: HCC.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City dentist suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment

Pardip Singh Raja Sansi, who works at Church Road Dental in Welwyn Garden City, has been suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Picture: Google Street View

Last potential working day for Welwyn Garden City’s Debenhams confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Extinction Rebellion protest held in Welwyn Garden City

Extinction Rebellion gained lots of national attention this year through their non-violent protests. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

Welwyn Hatfield Local Plan hearings begin

The promoted and allocated sites under the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's Local Plan. Picture: WHBC.

Hatfield Library reopens bigger and better than ever

The new Hatfield Library at White Lion Square. Picture: HCC.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Potters Bar teenagers robbed while walking home from school

The robbery took place near Salisbury Close. Picture: Google Maps

Train lines blocked after person hit by train between Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace

There are major delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services after a person was hit by a train between Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Did you see man following a Knebworth funeral parlour theft?

The theft in Knebworth took place on December 12. Picture: Helen Drake.

‘Soundness’ of Welwyn Garden City’s more than thousand homes development questioned

The proposed Birchall development. Picture: WHBC.

Hertfordshire County Council staff disciplined after fraud allegations

The Hertfordshire County Council offices in Stevenage, where the shared anti-fraud service is based. Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists