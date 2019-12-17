Potters Bar teenagers robbed while walking home from school

Three teenagers were robbed on their way home from school in Potters Bar last Friday (December 13).

Police are now investigating the incident which happened in Salisbury Close near to the Oakmere car park.

Between 3.40pm and 4pm, three teenage boys were approached by three men who stole an iPhone and a pair of Apple Airpods from them.

The first offender is described as white, age around 19 to 20, medium build and approximately 6ft tall. He had short brown hair with a fringe and a bit of stubble. He was wearing a navy puffer jacket with fur on the hood and dark blue jeans.

The second offender is described as white, age around 19 to 20, around 5ft 11in and of a skinny build. He was wearing a black tracksuit with a black T-shirt balanced on top of his head.

The third offender is described as white, age around 19 to 20, around 5ft 10in and of a skinny build. He had a dark moustache and short, dark messy hair. He was wearing a dark cream coloured Nike tracksuit.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/112250/19.