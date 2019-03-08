Advanced search

Teenage boy stabbed in Hatfield town centre

PUBLISHED: 20:55 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:00 07 November 2019

A teenage boy was stabbed in Hatfield town centre today. Picture: Archant

A teenage boy has been stabbed in Hatfield town centre today.

Police were called to Queensway at 3.54pm to reports of a boy who had received stab wounds to his leg.

The youngster was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Although the exact location is still not confirmed, reports on social media have suggested that it happened in the cafe next to Ladbrokes. A member of staff at China Sky Chinese restaurant said: "I only saw police and the man - that is all."

Herts police are still searching for the offender.

They are asking for people with any information about the attack to get in touch with them by calling 101 and quoting ISR 451 of November 7.

