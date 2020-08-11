Out of control dog bites teenager in Welwyn Garden City causing ‘deep wounds’

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:59 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:59 11 August 2020

An out of control dog bit a teenager in Welwyn Garden City last week and police are appealing for information and witnesses.

The incident happened on Friday, August 8 on a pathway with bushes either side that runs between Moneyhole Park and Panshanger Park.

At around 11.40am, the victim, a 17-year-old boy was cycling along the pathway when he was chased by a dog that was off its lead.

The dog bit the victim on the top of his thigh causing two deep wounds that bled.

PC Luke Trepte, who is investigating, said: “Were you in the area? Did you see what happened?

“The dog is described as a type of large Labrador Pointer cross breed. It had short dark brown fur with pointy ears and a long snout.

“The dog was with a white man, aged between 40 and 50, with a grey beard and a baseball cap on.

“This was understandably a frightening incident and I am urging anyone who saw what happened or anyone with information to get in touch. If you think you know the owner please let us know.

“If you can help, please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at luke.trepte@herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 41/62774/20.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

