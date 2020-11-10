Advanced search

Teenager arrested after cash swiped from charity box

PUBLISHED: 10:51 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:51 10 November 2020

A charity box was stolen from a business in Welwyn Garden City.

A charity box was stolen from a business in Welwyn Garden City.

Archant

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of theft in Welwyn Garden City after cash was stolen from charity box.

You may also want to watch:

On Monday, November 9, it was reported a charity box was tampered with and cash stolen from it at a business premises in Southfield.

The teen was arrested this morning and is in police custody at this time.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

More than 250 homes could be built on old BioPark site in Welwyn Garden City

Biopark, Broadwater Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

University of Hertfordshire total coronavirus cases passes 100

There are 38 active coronavirus cases at the University of Hertfordshire. Picture: UoH/PA

Stevenage dad cancer-free after 27 tumours removed urges others to act on health concerns

Duncan had robotic surgery to remove his bladder and reconstruct a new one using the small intestine. Picture: courtesy of Duncan McLean

Find more sites or withdraw Local Plan from examination inspector tells council

Planning inspector Melvyn Middleton.

Gardens and Dinosaur Trail at Knebworth to open at weekends in November

The Dinosaur Trail at Knebworth House. Picture by Matt Adams

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

More than 250 homes could be built on old BioPark site in Welwyn Garden City

Biopark, Broadwater Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

University of Hertfordshire total coronavirus cases passes 100

There are 38 active coronavirus cases at the University of Hertfordshire. Picture: UoH/PA

Stevenage dad cancer-free after 27 tumours removed urges others to act on health concerns

Duncan had robotic surgery to remove his bladder and reconstruct a new one using the small intestine. Picture: courtesy of Duncan McLean

Find more sites or withdraw Local Plan from examination inspector tells council

Planning inspector Melvyn Middleton.

Gardens and Dinosaur Trail at Knebworth to open at weekends in November

The Dinosaur Trail at Knebworth House. Picture by Matt Adams

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Hatfield thanked for ‘wonderful’ virtual Remembrance Sunday service

Cllr Roger Trigg on Remembrance Sunday 2020. Picture: WHBC

Hertford Christmas events programme announced

Hertford Castle in the snow. Picture: Hertford Town Council

Gardens and Dinosaur Trail at Knebworth to open at weekends in November

The Dinosaur Trail at Knebworth House. Picture by Matt Adams

East and North Herts NHS Trust calls for more volunteer drivers to provide patient transport

Patient Michael Brown (left) with volunteer driver David Scrutton. Picture: Courtesy of the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

The Crown season four episode guide

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. Picture: Liam Daniel/Netflix