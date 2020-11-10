Teenager arrested after cash swiped from charity box

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of theft in Welwyn Garden City after cash was stolen from charity box.

On Monday, November 9, it was reported a charity box was tampered with and cash stolen from it at a business premises in Southfield.

The teen was arrested this morning and is in police custody at this time.