Teenager arrested after cash swiped from charity box
PUBLISHED: 10:51 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:51 10 November 2020
Archant
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of theft in Welwyn Garden City after cash was stolen from charity box.
On Monday, November 9, it was reported a charity box was tampered with and cash stolen from it at a business premises in Southfield.
The teen was arrested this morning and is in police custody at this time.
