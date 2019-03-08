Boy, 17, requires surgery after alleged Potters Bar attack

Two knives were allegedly produced after one group of teenagers were approached by another near Furzefield Leisure Centre in Potters Bar on Saturday, May 4. Archant

A 17-year-old boy who sustained a broken nose in an alleged Potters Bar attack involving a group of teenagers will require surgery, police have said.

Two knives were allegedly produced after one group of teenagers were approached by another near Furzefield Leisure Centre on Saturday.

It has been reported to police - who were informed shortly after 1.30pm on the day of the incident - that one of the groups had attempted to steal bicycles near the centre in Mutton Lane.

While most of the group who were approached were able to flee, a 17-year-old boy from that group sustained a broken nose and will require surgery.

One 15-year-old boy, from West Yorkshire, has been arrested in connection with the incident and been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on their non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/40115/19, or report it online at herts.police.uk/report.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.