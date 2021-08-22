Teenager dies after serious moped crash near Potters Bar

Published: 4:09 PM August 22, 2021 Updated: 4:12 PM August 22, 2021

Police are asking for dash cam footage after a 19-year-old man received fatal injuries following a road traffic collision in Stagg Hill, Potters Bar. - Credit: Danny Loo

A teenager has died following a serious moped crash near Potters Bar on Saturday afternoon.

The 19-year-old man received fatal injuries following a road traffic collision in Stagg Hill at 3.10pm yesterday (Saturday, August 21).

Herts Police say he was travelling north on his grey Honda moped towards Potters Bar, when for reasons unknown it collided with a lamp post. Police are now appealing for dash cam footage of the crash.

A surgeon and doctor were quickly at the scene yesterday and tried to save the man. Despite their efforts, and those of other members of the public and emergency workers, the man's injuries proved fatal.

Police would like more footage of the crash for their investigation. They say the teen was wearing a distinctive black and green jacket.

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit Sergeant Simon Cooper, who is investigating the collision, said: “We have some dash cam footage but we know there were other cars in the area at the time.

"We would like to speak to the drivers and passengers, so we can piece together exactly what happened yesterday afternoon. If you were in the area and saw the collision, or the moped prior to the collision, please do get in touch.

"The surgeon and doctor, who were travelling behind the moped, immediately commenced first aid and did their very best to save the man.

"I would like to thank all who stopped to try to help this young man.”

Email simon.cooper@herts.pnn.police.uk with any further dash cam footage or any information about the collision.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 435 of 21 August, 2021.



