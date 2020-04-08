Advanced search

Teenage jogger sexually assaulted by quad bike passenger

PUBLISHED: 15:06 08 April 2020

The incident took place on April 3.

A teenage jogger was sexually assaulted by a passenger on a quad bike as it drove by in Hertfordshire on the weekend.

Police are appealing for witnesses about the incident that took place on Saturday, April 3, between 4.30pm and 5pm.

The teenage female victim, who was out for a jog, was just off Station Road near a bus stop on Letty Green when three quad bikes drove past her.

A passenger on the third quad bike touched her inappropriately.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident.

PC Gregg Morris, who is investigating, said: “I’d like to hear from anyone who may have seen this incident, has relevant CCTV from the area at the time or has seen these quad bikes being ridden by teenagers in the area. I’d urge the public to be vigilante and report anything they feel is out of place.

“I can be contacted directly via email.”

You can email PC Gregg Morris at: Gregg.morris@herts.pnn.police.uk, alternatively report information online at: herts.police.uk/Report/Report or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/27881/20.

