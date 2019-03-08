Teenage boy arrested in Hatfield for 'carrying blade'
PUBLISHED: 16:30 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:30 11 June 2019
Archant
A teenage boy has been arrested in Hatfield today for allegedly carrying a blade.
The police were called at 2.15pm to a potential sighting of a teenage boy, who was wanted for failing to appear in court.
A 16-year-old boy - who was seen cycling near the Galleria in Hatfield - was then arrested in connection with failing to appear in court, and for possession of a bladed article.