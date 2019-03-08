Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Teenage boy arrested in Hatfield for 'carrying blade'

PUBLISHED: 16:30 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:30 11 June 2019

A 16-year old boy was arrested near the Galleria. Picture: Google street view.

A 16-year old boy was arrested near the Galleria. Picture: Google street view.

Archant

A teenage boy has been arrested in Hatfield today for allegedly carrying a blade.

You may also want to watch:

The police were called at 2.15pm to a potential sighting of a teenage boy, who was wanted for failing to appear in court.

A 16-year-old boy - who was seen cycling near the Galleria in Hatfield - was then arrested in connection with failing to appear in court, and for possession of a bladed article.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Murder investigation launched following fatal stabbing in Hatfield

St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted

Residents say they feel ‘unsafe’ at Hatfield’s Queensway House

Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Police car involved in A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

The police car, pictured bottom right, crashed on the A1(M) last night. Picture: Peter Gill

Welwyn Garden City practice celebrates official reopening at new location

Garden City staff celebrate the opening. Picture: Garden City Practice.

Most Read

Murder investigation launched following fatal stabbing in Hatfield

St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted

Residents say they feel ‘unsafe’ at Hatfield’s Queensway House

Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Police car involved in A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

The police car, pictured bottom right, crashed on the A1(M) last night. Picture: Peter Gill

Welwyn Garden City practice celebrates official reopening at new location

Garden City staff celebrate the opening. Picture: Garden City Practice.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Teenage boy arrested in Hatfield for ‘carrying blade’

A 16-year old boy was arrested near the Galleria. Picture: Google street view.

Cyber bullying and anti-social behaviour tackled in Hatfield Crucial Crew event

Primary schools from Welwyn Hatfield attend the Crucial Crew workshops at Herts Uni run by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Picture: DANNY LOO

More than 200 dogs descended on Hatfield House to raise money for air ambulance charity

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance�s Heli Hounds walk at Hatfield House on Sunday 9th June. Picture: EHAAT.

Hatfield & Crusaders seal impressive win at Northwood Town

Hatfield & Crusaders' Ben Clark. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police car involved in A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

The police car, pictured bottom right, crashed on the A1(M) last night. Picture: Peter Gill
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists