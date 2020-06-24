Hatfield teen still wanted for common assault

Joseph Cronin, 18, from Hatfield is wanted by police. Picture: Herts Police Archant

A Hatfield teen is wanted for common assault and police are re-appealing for the public’s help to trace him.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joseph Cronin, 18, has been wanted in connection with a common assault and a public order offence since April 17.

Anyone who has seen Mr Cronin, or has information on his whereabouts, should call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/26636/20.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity’s untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.