Hatfield teen still wanted for common assault
PUBLISHED: 10:52 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:57 24 June 2020
Archant
A Hatfield teen is wanted for common assault and police are re-appealing for the public’s help to trace him.
Joseph Cronin, 18, has been wanted in connection with a common assault and a public order offence since April 17.
Anyone who has seen Mr Cronin, or has information on his whereabouts, should call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/26636/20.
You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.
Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity’s untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.
