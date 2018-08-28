Hatfield drug dealer must do 300 hours’ unpaid work

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Archant

A teenager must do 300 hours of unpaid work after drug dealing in Hatfield.

The defendant admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply in Hatfield on November 28.

He appeared at Youth Court in St Albans on December 28, where he was sentenced.

The teenager, who does not live locally, was given a community order.

He must carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

This work will be supervised by the responsible officer.

He must also pay victim services £85 and £85 court costs.

The court also confiscated £185 under the Misuse of Drugs Act, along with the cannabis.

His iPhone, sim card and a sim card for a Nokia phone were also taken away.