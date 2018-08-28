Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hatfield drug dealer must do 300 hours’ unpaid work

PUBLISHED: 09:00 05 January 2019

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Archant

A teenager must do 300 hours of unpaid work after drug dealing in Hatfield.

The defendant admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply in Hatfield on November 28.

He appeared at Youth Court in St Albans on December 28, where he was sentenced.

The teenager, who does not live locally, was given a community order.

He must carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

This work will be supervised by the responsible officer.

He must also pay victim services £85 and £85 court costs.

The court also confiscated £185 under the Misuse of Drugs Act, along with the cannabis.

His iPhone, sim card and a sim card for a Nokia phone were also taken away.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City heroes save children from fire

Harry Hagger (L) and Conner Martin (R) both stepped in to help with the rescue of children in a fire on Knella Road in Welwyn Garden City. Pictures: Harry Hagger/Kevin Lines/Conner Martin

Woman pronounced dead in Hatfield woodland

A woman was pronounced dead in woodland following a search for her by police.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Dead horse found on Welwyn Hatfield road

The horse was found on Bradmore Lane in North Mymms. Picture: North Mymms News

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Police called to Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre

Police were called to the Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City today. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Could City be about to change their January transfer window plans?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Exclusive: ‘For me in my head, I’m here’ – Klose on Norwich City contract talks and January opportunities

#includeImage($article, 225)

MATCHDAY LIVE: Brentford v Norwich City – Canaries bid for buzzing start to 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

City striker set to remain at Exeter for rest of the season

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘My feeling is we were more or less not allowed to win’ - Farke rues ref justice after City’s 1-1 Brentford comeback

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hatfield drug dealer must do 300 hours’ unpaid work

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Herts Cricket League: WGC looking for fourth straight Premier Division play-off crown

WGC celebrated their third successive play-off triumph in 2018. Picture: WGCCC

Herts Cricket League: Home starts for Hatfield & Crusaders, Hatfield Hyde and Tewin

Ben Clark celebrates a wicket during Hatfield & Crusaders' title-winning season in 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

Movie filmed in Hatfield up for five Golden Globe Awards

Oscar winner Emma Stone stars in The Favourite, which was filmed at Hatfield House. In this picture Stone's character Abigail can be seen in the King James Drawing Room at Hatfield House. Picture: Fox Searchlight Pictures.

Council to fell 300 trees in Welwyn Garden City

Around 300 Lombardy poplars will be felled by WHBC. Picture: supplied by WHBC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists