Taylor Wimpey come up trumps for Isabel Hospice

PUBLISHED: 12:06 23 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:06 23 February 2020

Taylor Wimpey has raised more than £30k for Isabel Hospice. Picture: Supplied

Taylor Wimpey has raised more than £30k for Isabel Hospice. Picture: Supplied

The staff at housebuilder, Taylor Wimpey, fundraised £30,745 for local charity Isabel Hospice throughout 2019, which they presented to Hospice Community Fundraiser, Linda Cudmore.

The housebuilder are currently working next to the local charity's Head Office on Bridge Road East, Welwyn Garden City and presented the cheque to the charity in January.

Linda said "I had the pleasure of meeting the wonderful Taylor Wimpey charity team at our Living Well Hub in Welwyn Garden City where they came to visit patients and see the difference made to their lives by our free care and services.

"The team were obviously very inspired by what they saw, as I know how hard they had to all work, to raise such a large donation!

Their fundraising total of £30,745 could pay for 645 home visits by one of our community Clinical Nurse Specialist to a patient when they need hospice care most.

"So, from all at Isabel Hospice a massive thank you to Peter Gurr and his Taylor Wimpey team!"

