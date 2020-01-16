Advanced search

Application made to remove solar panels from Welwyn Garden City development

PUBLISHED: 10:35 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:35 16 January 2020

The developement is happening on land just off Chequersfield. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

A housebuilding company in charge of constructing 30 homes in Welwyn Garden City has made an application to remove solar panels from the development.

Taylor Wimpey is seeking to remove the requirement of eight photovoltaic panels from the planning permission for the homes being built on land off Chequersfield,

On the application they say they: "can achieve the required carbon reduction of 10 per cent through the fabric first approach."

The fabric first approach aims to minimise energy consumption through methods such as maximising air-tightness and using super-high insulation.

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Nick Pace, ward councillor for Hollybush and executive member for housing and community, said: "I was naturally disappointed by the news.

"I did note however, that Taylor Wimpey confirm that the development can still meet high environmental standards, if the panels were removed.

"I am going to be discussing the full implications with planning officers ahead of the consultation closing later this month."

The consultation period ends on January 29, after which a decision will be made.

The planning application for the removal of the panels can be found here, the original planning application for the 30 homes can be found here.

