Hatfield curry house is hot stuff after being named nation’s best

Published: 3:03 PM October 14, 2021 Updated: 3:13 PM October 14, 2021

Taste of India owner Mofiz Ullah, and his son, executive chef Junayd Ullah, were all smiles after winning the award. - Credit: Kois Miah

A Hatfield curry house is hot stuff after being named the nation’s best at the recent Curry Awards in London.

Taste of India in Salisbury Square scooped the top prize after being voted the nation's Best Curry Restaurant at the glittering awards night hosted by Curry Magazine at the Royal Lancaster Hotel.

Restaurant owner Mofiz Ullah, and his son, executive chef Junayd Ullah were delighted to win the award, despite only entering the Curry Awards for the first time this year.

“What a great tribute for us to be recognised in this way,” said Mofiz.

“The past couple of years have been extremely challenging for businesses like ours – and it is marvellous to emerge from such difficult times with such a top award.

You may also want to watch:

"Our success is very much a team effort – and is all about giving our customers the quality of service that they demand and deserve.

“I'd like to thank everyone who has played a part in achieving this top honour.”

Mofiz opened Taste of India in Hatfield more than five years ago, leaving the engineering industry to follow his passion for food and cooking.

Recipes used by the restaurant are traditional and come from all over Hindustan, with many taught to Mofiz by his mother.

Takeaway service Just Eat sponsored the Curry Awards, and their UK marketing director, Matt Bushby was quick to congratulate Taste of India and all the other winners.

“Our congratulations go to all of those who have won awards. You fully deserve them for standing out in this excitingly crowded and competitive industry,” he said.

“We are thrilled to sponsor the Curry Life Awards, celebrating one of our most treasured and iconic industries; one that has helped so many communities in so many ways over the last 18 months.

“We are delighted to play a part in showcasing the hard work and imagination of chefs and owners who continue to improve and impress in producing fantastic, value-for-money and creative cooking.”

To find out more about Taste of India, visit www.wickedcurry.co.uk.